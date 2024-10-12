3 Houston Texans to watch against the Patriots in Week 6
The 4-1 Houston Texans topped Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 23-20 last Sunday and are heading to Foxborough to take on the 1-4 New England Patriots in Week 6. The Texans are looking to win their third-straight game and advance to 5-2, while the New England Patriots are determined to win their second game of the year.
Jerod Mayo and the Patriots are heading into Week 6 riding a four-game losing streak and are desperately trying to win their second game of the year. According to Pro Football Focus, the Texans enter Week 6 with the tenth-ranked offense and the 17th-ranked defense, while the Patriots have the 31st-ranked offense and the 24th-ranked defense.
With the Texans on the verge of a four-game win streak, here are three Texans to watch in Week 6:
Azeez Al-Shaair, LB
Last Week against the Bills, Azeez Al-Shaair recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, five stops, three passes defended, two quarterback hits, one hurry, and allowed three receptions on four targeted passes for 54 yards. Through five games, Al-Shaair has totaled 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, four passes defended, one sack, and allowed 11 receptions on 15 targets for 166 yards. Opposing teams are averaging 120.5 rushing yards per game against the Texans, with a combined 601 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, and four touchdowns. The Patriots are averaging 131.4 rushing yards per game, with 657 total yards, 4.9 yards per carry, and three touchdowns.
2024:
- 5 Games
- 37 Total Tackles (26 Solo - 11 Assisted - 4 For Loss)
- 20 Stops
- 6 Quarterback Hits
- 5 Hurries
- 1 Sack
- 11 Receptions Allowed (73.3%)
- 166 Receiving Yards Allowed (15.1 Yards Per Reception)
- 4 Passes Defended
Look for Azeez Al-Shaair to record at least six tackles against the Patriots.
Stefon Diggs, WR
Stefon Diggs caught six of his eight targeted passes for 82 yards, averaged 13.5 yards per reception, and five first downs last week against the Bills. Through five games this season, Diggs has brought in 31 receptions for 315 yards, averages 10.2 yards perception, 19 first downs, and two touchdowns. In Week 6 games, Diggs is averaging 7.4 receptions for 101.7 yards, 13.7 yards per reception, and 0.9 touchdowns with 52 total receptions for 712 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. The Texans are averaging the most passing yards per game in the NFL with 272.4, and the Patriots are allowing opposing teams an average of 239 passing yards per game.
2024:
- 5 Games
- 31 Receptions (77.5% Reception Percentage)
- 315 Receiving Yards (10.2 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 19 Receiving First Downs
- 1 Receiving Touchdowns
Look for Stefon Diggs to catch at least seven passes for over 90 yards.
Danielle Hunter, DE
Danielle Hunter recorded three total tackles, three hurries, two stops, and two quarterback hits against the Bills last Sunday. Through five games, Hunter has totaled 13 tackles, three tackles for loss, 14 hurries, five stops, five quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended. In Week 6 games, Hunter is averaging 4.7 tackles and 0.9 sacks, with 33 total tackles and 6.5 sacks through seven games. The Patriots allow an average of 3.8 sacks per game, with opposing defenses getting to the quarterback 19 times this season, while the Texans are averaging three sacks per game, with 15 total sacks on the season.
2024:
- 5 Games
- 13 Total Tackles ( 6 Solo - 7 Assisted - 3 For Loss)
- 5 Stops
- 5 Quarterback Hits
- 14 Hurries
- 1 Pass Defended
- 1 Sack
Look for Danielle Hunter to record at least three total tackles and a sack against the Patriots this Sunday.