Texans' flagship station is getting a major broadcast upgrade for fans

In an official announcement made today across various social media accounts and sources, the Houston Texans' official flagship radio station, Sports Radio 610, will officially make the jump to FM radio starting in August. An article published by radioinsight.com explained the move in more detail by stating,

"Audacy is moving “Sports Radio 610” KILT Houston to FM adding a simulcast on what is now Variety Hits “95.7 The Spot” KKHH on Thursday, August 13. The move will bring a rebrand to “95.7 The Fan“. The move is coinciding with the NFL’s Houston Texans first preseason game as KILT serves as the team’s flagship station along with sister Country “100.3 The Bull” KILT-FM. 610 and 95.7 will become KIKK and KIKK-FM as the FM signal takes on the heritage call letters for the station associated with its Country format from 1966 to 2002."

So far, the decision has been met with praise across the fanbase, as the expanded reach and accessibility of the radio product will definitely enhance fan engagement and consistent listenership on a weekly basis for the station. More importantly, it will allow the fans to enjoy more car rides that involve their radio experiences succumbing to dead-spot induced static when driving through areas that are problematic for radio frequencies (I myself being one of them).

Houston Texans fans getting a huge upgrade in service with move to FM

Audacy Chief Business Officer Chris Oliviero added his commentary to the move by excitedly sharing,

“Houston boasts some of the most passionate sports fans in the country, and they deserve both the content and distribution that matches their energy. Between our incredibly entertaining and informative lineup of local hosts and our exclusive partnership with the Texans, we are the ultimate destination for Houston sports fans. Launching 95.7 The Fan as our tenth FM sports station in the top ten U.S. markets is a proud milestone and solidifies Audacy’s leadership in local sports audio. We can’t wait to bring this unbeatable coverage to even more fans so they can join the conversation and stay connected to the teams they love.”

Keep in mind, the move will take place as the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Texans to kick off the preseason on Thursday, August 13th. Thus, it will offer one of the first chances to experience the upgraded service that the station has envisioned for its listeners heading into the team's 25th anniversary season.