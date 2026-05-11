Houston Texans 2026 schedule release date rumors, leaks, opponents and more

The NFL offseason has now reached another benchmark point in its progression, as we've officially reached schedule release week! While Houston Texans fans have known the names of every 2026 opponent for a while now, this week is when all the puzzle pieces finally come together to map out specific dates, times, locations and event stakes for the team.

The official league-wide schedule release date will be this Thursday, May 14th at 8:00 p.m. EST.

This will be your one-stop-shop of Texans scheduling rumors, leaks and final confirmations leading up to the schedule's official unveiling.

Table of Contents

Houston Texans 2026 opponents

As confirmed by the Texans in January, here is the full slate of opponents in 2026 (categorized by home and away):

Home Opponents:

Indianapolis Colts

*Jacksonville Jaguars (made playoffs last season)

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

*Buffalo Bills (made playoffs last season)

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Away Opponents

Indianapolis Colts

*Jacksonville Jaguars (made playoffs last season)

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

*Pittsburgh Steelers (made playoffs last season)

*Los Angeles Chargers (made playoffs last season)

*Philadelphia Eagles (made playoffs last season)

Washington Commanders

*Green Bay Packers (made playoffs last season)

At first glance, the Texans will face (from 2025):

- Six playoff teams

- Eight teams that finished below .500 (Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Commanders)

- Five teams with losing road records (Colts, Titans, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants)

- Six teams with winning home records (Colts, Jaguars, Steelers, Chargers, Eagles, Packers)

Houston Texans 2026 schedule rumors

Here are the latest schedule rumors for the either the Texans and/or their AFC South counterparts (unconfirmed reports from various sources):

Houston Texans 2026 schedule leaks

Here are all confirmed schedule leaks relating to the Texans and/or the AFC South as a whole:

According to NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL on X), the Texans and the Jaguars will face off at Wembley Stadium in London for a week six AFC South Matchup. Dated for Sunday, October 16th at 9:30 a.m. EST

Houston Texans 2026 official schedule

Here is the official 2026 schedule of opponents for the Texans:

Week 1:

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars @ Wembley Stadium (London) - 9:30 a.m. EST

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12:

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

Week 17:

Week 18:

