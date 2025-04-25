Texans' first pick after trade out of first round in NFL Draft couldn't be clearer

The Houston Texans may have been expected by many to go in a very bold direction with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans opted to play the analytics game and move back in the order to help stockpile some extra picks.

Houston would eventually trade out of the first round altogether, choosing instead to let the New York Giants trade up for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Houston eventually earned the No. 34 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving them the pick of the litter among many of the better prospects still out there

Houston could be viewed as a team that either chooses to improve a remade offensive line or target a wide receiver who can become an instant playmaker after Stefon Diggs departed. The most practical move for them at this juncture, as Day 2 approaches, appears to be focusing on playmakers out wide.

Texans may be targeting wide receivers in 2025 NFL Draft after trade down

The Texans let many of the better offensive tackles fly off the board near the end of the first round, as Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. and Ohio State's Josh Simmons were selected by the Commanders at pick No. 29 and the Chiefs at pick No. 32, respectively.

The top wide receiver that is still on the board after the initial frenzy is Missouri's Luther Burden III, who could be the reliable underneath blanket CJ Stroud needs to reach his full potential. Burden might be the one true difference-maker left in what appears to be a fairly suspect receiver class.

Outside of him, Iowa State's Jayden Higgins, Ole Miss' Tre Harris, and Stanford's Elic Ayomanor could all be targets that Houston pays attention to in the right situation. The determinging factor between these three could be how effective they are at separating at the line of scrimmage.

With Stroud still on his rookie deal and the AFC South still very much a weak division despite the Travis Hunter trade, now is the time for the Texans to move quickly as they try to find a replacement for Diggs.