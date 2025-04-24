Texans pull off pre-draft trade to potentially make huge move in Round 1

As was per usual, draft day began with some fun, mysterious and whisper-filled fodder. It wasn't until the afternoon, just a few hours before Round 1 opened, that the Houston Texans made the first big move of the day.

Houston began what is likely to end up being a wild draft weekend by making the first trade. The deal came between the Texans and Cleveland Browns.

No, it isn't what you think -- yet, at least. The Texans and Browns completed a deal which included a plethora of Day 3 draft capital, but the plan is all coming together for Houston.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, here is the outline of the trade:

Texans trade:

2025 5th round pick (166 overall)

2027 5th round pick



Browns trade:

2025 6th round pick (179 overall)

2025 6th round pick (216 overall)

2025 7th round pick (255 overall)

The Texans' first draft day trade now sets the stage for an even bigger move in the first round

At first glance, this trade beckons more of a "huh?" type of response. Why in the world are the Texans already thinking about Day 3 when the first round has yet to begin?

Nick Caserio is apparently plotting a much, much bigger move and this is only the beginning.

According to NFL expert Ari Melrov of The 33rd Team, this initial trade is only setting the stage for a move which is motivated by the Texans' desire to trade up from their no. 25 overall pick in the first round.

Yes, these very same Texans that once set the NFL world ablaze by making the move to go up and draft Will Anderson after selecting CJ Stroud are now, once again, looking to potentially cause mayhem.

Caserio is not afraid to make moves. We know this. So, in order move up from 25th overall, he had to start thinking about the big picture. Teams are going to want more draft capital this year, not next. Going out and moving up 13 spots on Day 3 might not seem like much, but that pick is going to be valuable to another team potentially moving back in the first round.

Don't forget, this year's talent crop is extremely deep in those middle rounds. Going from a sixth-round pick to the fifth could actually end up being a difference-maker in this instance.

Now, who are the Texans targeting in that first round? We'll have to wait and see.