Texans fans should enjoy the turmoil taking place with Colts quarterbacks
The Houston Texans are 4-1 and look to be on their way to a second straight AFC South title assuming everything continues to go according to plan. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts are 2-3 and might find themselves in some quarterback drama.
To recap, the Colts spent the fourth overall pick on Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft and got four starts out of him during his rookie year until he injured his shoulder and missed the rest of the year. Richardson started the first four games of the 2024 campaign before suffering an oblique injury but he didn't look great in the role. Richardson led the league in interceptions with six while only throwing three touchdowns.
With Richardson having to leave the game in Week 4, backup Joe Flacco stepped in and helped lead the Colts to an upset win over Pittsburgh. While the Colts lost in Week 5 to the Jaguars, Flacco wasn't to blame for it. He threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns in the loss and helped them nearly complete the comeback.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen provided insight on who would be starting once Richardson was healthy enough to play. He said that once Richardson is healthy again, he'll be the guy taking the snaps.
Texans fans should love what's happening with Colts quarterback situation
The Colts are going to stick with the second-year quarterback who hasn't played well and this bodes well for the Texans because it gives them an easier run to the division title. Richardson struggled with taking care of the football in his first four starts this year while Flacco came in and clearly was the better answer.
Sure, Flacco isn't going to be the long-term answer for any team at quarterback given his age but the Colts could still have him mentor Richardson and then slot the young signal-caller in when they feel he's more prepared. Hey, Texans fans are going to love it if the Colts continue to throw an unprepared Richardson back out there.
The Texans know all too well the up-and-downs of what kind of quarterback Richardson can be. He threw for 212 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against them in Week 1 while rushing for 56 yards and a score with his legs. He had a decent game that week but since then has been a turnover machine.
Anytime a divisional foe has question marks at quarterback, that's great news for the Houston Texans, who are continuing to love life with C.J. Stroud under center.