The Houston Texans shouldn't worry about Anthony Richardson, yet
By Chad Porto
Donovan McNabb or Akili Smith? Peyton Manning or Ryan Leaf? Patrick Mahomes or Mitch Trubisky? Throughout the league's history, there has often been a debate about drafting quarterbacks. Sometimes it's the best idea, sometimes it's the worst. It all depends on how that quarterback turned out. Right now, the quarterback class of 2023 sucks.
The lone star in the making is C.J. Stroud, everyone else is anything but. That includes Indianapolis Colts quarterback and the Texans' week one opponent, Anthony Richardson. The young Colts' quarterback has not proven much in his time in the league, time that was cut short due to injury in his rookie season. He looked ok in his first four games in the NFL.
But no one should say he was having a great season before his injury. He threw under 60% and was only averaging 144.3 yards per game. That isn't good at all. Fellow 2023 draftee, Bryce Young, had an awful rookie season and he still had just shy of 180 yards per game.
They all pale in comparison to Stroud, however, who dominated the game as a rookie. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and was in constant conversation for the MVP award. An award many, ourselves included, thought was a bit out of his reach in year one.
Yet, that was then and this is now and Richardson is hoping to prove his doubters wrong. He's looking for a fresh start in 2024 and his first test is going to be a tough one. He'll look to conquer the new-look Texans defense, complete with three big new names across all three levels. Danielle Hunter will anchor the defensive line, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will play the spy role for the team, and rookie Kamari Lassiter has the weight of the world on his shoulders in the secondary.
We're not sure if Lassiter is a guy to rely on just yet or how the rest of the defense will gel together when the time comes, but even if there are some growing pains with this new unit, they shouldn't have to worry about it this week. Richardson wasn't some big production machine in Florida. He completed just under 54% in college as a junior, with a weak touchdown to interception ratio of 17:9. He didn't show much improvement with the Colts in his first year either.
Historically, he's always been someone who misses a lot of passes and turns the ball over a lot. We didn't see much difference in year one, or even through the preseason. He could turn things around, show off like the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, and prove the naysayers wrong. He could also remain a highly inaccurate passer like he's been for his entire football life.
Because of that, the Texans shouldn't be worried about what Richardson can do to the Texans, because why should they? He's not shown he can be a championship-caliber quarterback or even that he can be a consistent quarterback. At least, consistent at being consistent.
Until he proves the naysayers wrong, the Texans have nothing to worry about.