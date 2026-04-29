Texans' Draft moves put even more pressure on C.J. Stroud in 2026

The Houston Texans and their young, talented quarterback CJ Stroud could be facing a make-or-break season for the franchise. And now that the 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, all eyes are fully focused on the Texans quarterback as he enters his fourth year.

Texans 2026 Offseason Moves

Following an impressive 2026 offseason, pressure is on the Texans to make a deep playoff run with a potential Super Bowl appearance. In this year's free agency, the Texans bolstered their offensive line by signing offensive tackle Braden Smith and guard Wyatt Teller to two-year deals. They also acquired Detroit Lions veteran running back David Montgomery via trade.

In this year's draft, Houston spent two picks in the first four rounds on interior offensive line talent, including trading up in the first round to acquire former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick. Now, with these moves and an elite Super Bowl-level defense, the pressure is mounting on Stroud.

Stroud and Texans' O-line struggles

Stroud's performance in the last leg of the 2025-2026 season left a bit of a sour taste in Texan fans' mouths, with the crescendo of their ire reached in the Texans divisional contest with the New England Patriots. The former Ohio State star had arguably the worst game of his young NFL career, finishing with four interceptions and completing less than 50 percent of his passes (20 of 47). He was also sacked three times in the contest as the Texans fell 28-16.

While fans can easily say that Stroud could have played significantly better, and rightfully so, the burden of blame didn't fall directly on his shoulders. Houston's offensive line was a significant issue. Thus, general manager Nick Caserio’s flurry of O-line moves this offseason.

The Texans' offensive line was ranked near or at the bottom by practically every major ranking site: 32nd per Sharp Football Analysis, 29th by ESPN, and 27th via PFF.

Those offensive line struggles didn’t just impact Stroud and the passing game; they also limited the Texans' rushing attack. Houston ranked in the early 20's for most statistical rushing categories. Woody Marks was the Texans' leading rusher with a mediocre 703 yards on the season. The lack of explosiveness in the Texans' rushing attack led the team to rely heavily on Stroud. The former Buckeye finished the year with 3,041 passing yards, playing in 14 of the team's 17 games. The three games he missed were due to a concussion suffered in the Texans' 18-15 loss to the Denver Broncos in early November.

It may be 'now or never' for Stroud in Houston

Still, as a star quarterback in the NFL, the team's successes and/or failures were primarily his to bear. This campaign will be no different. Should Houston be successful and make a Super Bowl run, with Stroud taking care of business on the field, fans will sing his praise and he will likely be rewarded with a contract extension (presumably placing him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league).

But should he succumb to the pressure and the Texans bow out early in the playoffs again, or worse, fail to make the postseason tournament, Stroud could find himself searching for a change of scenery by choice or by force next offseason.