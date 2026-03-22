Texans could target an explosive Texas A&M WR early in the draft

Since the Houston Texans fell 28-16 to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional round two months ago, general manager Nick Caserio and co. have been on a mission to improve the roster. Specifically, the offense has been the primary focus of this endeavor, as it was the root cause of much of the team's consistency issue throughout the 2025 season.

Since then, they've re-signed names like tackle Trent Brown and guard Ed Ingram, and brought on players like running back David Montgomery, tight end Foster Moreau, tackle Braden Smith, guard Evan Brown and two-time All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller. It's quite the revampling that occured, but the team is nowhere near finished with their modifications for the 2026 season. This is especially due to the fact that the NFL draft is only one month away, and it will be loaded with cheap young talent for the team to employ.

One of the position groups that hasn't gotten mainstream attention along the way has been that of the wide receiver core. Even though they already have a Pro-Bowler in wide receiver Nico Collins, he alone can't represent the entirety of the Texans'' passing attack. That reality has left many fans to speculate on whether or not a veteran addition would help to immediately elevate the unit to a place of stability and effective contribution.

Another thought would be to just continue building through the draft, which has led to many a mock draft tailored to finding the most impactful receiver for the team given current roster construction and round priority. One name to consider could be Texas A&M's K.C. Concepcion, who's big-play ability and dynamic effect in the return game has led to his name finding its way up draft boards a lot as of late.

Texans could add dynamic playmaker in WR K.C. Concepcion

Transferring to Texas A&M after two seasons at North Carolina State, Concepcion is a triple-threat offensive weapon who can be plugged into variety of offensive sets. This is evidenced by his combined stat line of 185 receptions, 2,218 receiving yards (12.0 average), 25 receiving touchdowns, 70 rushing attempts (6.2 YPC), and three rushing touchdowns, along with his two punt return touchdowns in 2025.

Speaking of 2025, his 994 total scrimmage yards (14.0 average) and 10 total touchdowns landed him a Consensus All-American award for the season.

Fansided NFL Draft Analyst Ian Harper glowingly mentioned of the New York-born Aggie,

"Concepcion is a dangerous receiver; there’s no questioning that. He has the feel for motion and the quick game that can make him a nightmare to stop as a YAC specialist, and showcases a skillset that can make him effective as a downfield threat at times. The Aggies’ star should undoubtedly be a highly drafted and highly utilized wideout in the NFL."

This bodes well for Houston, especially considering the fact that players like Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson could very well be playing their final seasons with the club. Thus, introducing new blood who could also help add another explosive wrinkle to the offense should be a priority at some point for Houston. However, Harper does go on to mention a few concerns about Concepcion that could lead a team to look the other way if it came to potentially reaching for him early in the draft process.

Concpecion's weaknesses could lead Texans to shop elsewhere for receiving help

In his article, Harper includes some problems that may arise for any team interested in the All-American, stating,

"There are questions about his true upside. He might be limited to a gadget-type role, especially considering his drop issues and adjustment deficiencies. A productive offensive weapon is certainly in there; teams will just need to be wary of a possible development path that limits his overall usage and potential."

With Concepcion projected to be a late second-round prospect, the Texans might have a decision to make if his name is still available when they pick with either 38th or 59th overall. Does quarterback C.J. Stroud get another playmaker to add to his collection of weapons for the upcoming season? Or, do the Texans take their chances and perhaps grab another receiving option in the later rounds after building out the roster at other positions?

It's quite the conundrum for Houston. However, it's a bridge that will have to be crossed at some point, seeing as though the long-term health of their aerial prowess could be improved upon as soon as this offseason.