Texans can deepen Titans misery with another AFC South sweep

The 2026-27 NFL schedule has the Houston Texans playing five home games and two road games before their Week 8 bye. Both road games in Houston's first half of the season will be against divisional opponents, with the latter in Week 5 being another slugfest against a hated rival.

Following the Texans' Week 4 battle with in-state rival the Dallas Cowboys, CJ Stroud and company will head east to take on the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have recently drawn the ire of Texans fans, especially as they are using their retro Houston Oilers color scheme this season. The colors Columbia blue and scarlet red are synonymous with the Houston area. The Houston Rockets and the University of Houston Cougars both sported unis in the Columbia blue and scarlet red colorway.

The Titans will look to do more than just copy the Texans’ home drip; they have their eyes set on stealing a game from the Texans after getting swept last season. In fact, Tennessee has lost three straight games, and four of its last five to Houston, with its lone win coming by a narrow 5-point come-from-behind victory in Week 12 of the 2024-25 season.

Texans have dominated Titans recently

Last year, Houston dominated Tennessee at home, shutting out the Titans in a 26-0 Week 4 shellacking. It was the Texans' first win of the season after starting the year 0-3. That was just what the doctor ordered to right the ship and get the franchise on track as they made a playoff push. Stroud was efficient in the game, completing 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 233 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.

On defense, Houston terrorized Tennessee’s rookie quarterback Cam Ward, limiting him to just 108 passing yards on 10 completions, 1 interception, and sacking him twice in the game. Both sacks were courtesy of star veteran defensive end Danielle Hunter, who also led the team in quarterback hits (3) and tackles for loss (2). Star defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. had Houston's lone turnover of the day: an interception returned 20 yards to start the fourth quarter.

In Game 2, at the Titans' home, Nissan Stadium, Tennessee did marginally better on defense this time, limiting Houston to 16 points, but still couldn't find their bearings offensively as they barely mustered 13, falling by three points at home. Stroud missed the matchup due to being in concussion protocol. But backup quarterback Davis Mills stepped up to the plate and delivered, completing 26 of his 41 pass attempts for 274 yards and one touchdown.

The Texans' defense improved on their sack total by one with Hunter leading the team yet again: this time with 1.5 sacks. Other star edge Will Anderson Jr. recorded a strip sack in the game, earning himself a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.

The variables give Houston the edge against Tennessee ahead of new season

Last season, Tennessee did not have much of a plan to deal with Houston’s ability to cause backfield pressure and get to the quarterback. That outcome has the potential to repeat itself this year as well. Despite being projected to have one of the best offensive lines last year, the Titans ranked in the middle of the pack in most statistical categories.

Marry that with Houston having one of the most dominant defensive units last season, which only got better with its offseason acquisitions. Should history repeat itself come Week 5, we could be looking at a Texans team that has back-to-back victories over heated rivals early in the season.