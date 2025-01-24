Texans bolster line of scrimmage, add explosive TE in 3-round mock draft

The Houston Texans have gone 10-7 the past two seasons but need to find a way to get past the second round of the playoffs.

Joe Mixon believes general manager Nick Caserio has something in the works, and that could be the case. He wasn’t shy about making moves in 2024 and could look for another splash while still working with a quarterback on a rookie salary.

READ MORE: 3 players who robbed the Houston Texans blind in 2024

Still, they’ve done most of their building through the draft. That’s where we focus today with this three-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft, which adds power on both lines as well as an explosive pas-catcher.

Round 1, Pick 25: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Will Anderson, Jr. and Danielle Hunter might be the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL. Houston also has Denico Autry under contract as an interior rusher. Now, they add Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams to the mix, giving them a 6-foot-3, 327-pound run stuffer in the middle of the line.

He’s been called inconsistent but when working with such a talented line, it’s easy to see Williams putting it all together.

Round 2, Pick 57: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Kenyon Green never developed into the starter Houston hoped he would be and after struggling at guard all season, they find a suitable replacement in Alabama’s Tyler Booker.

At 6-foot-5 and 352 pounds, Booker is a mauler in the run game and won’t be pushed around at the line of scrimmage. He played in a run-heavy offense but still held his own in pass protection, which is where Houston needs improvement.

Round 3 Pick 89: Harold Fannin, Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Dalton Schultz didn’t have a great season in 2024, but is still under contract for two more seasons. The Texans don’t need to move on from him but looking toward the future is never a bad idea.

That’s why they take Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin, Jr. in Round 3. While Fannin doesn’t have the size most NFL teams covet at tight end, he’s an explosive option as a power slot.

Houston’s offense slowed down far too often last season, so adding someone who can help push the ball downfield could be a huge help.

More Texans news and analysis