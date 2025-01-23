3 players who robbed the Houston Texans blind in 2024

The Houston Texans won 10 games in 2024, which was the same number of victories they had in 2023. Both seasons also ended in the Divisional Round as they’re still looking for the franchise’s first trip to the AFC Championship Game.

They have to feel good about the current trajectory of their franchise but there’s still work to do for them to take the next step. That begins with evaluating the entire roster.

That’s where we’re focused now as we look at three players who robbed the team in 2024 by failing to live up to expectations.

Jimmie Ward, S

Jimmie Ward spent nine years with the San Francisco 49ers and was a key piece of the secondary under DeMeco Ryans. That’s why Ryans brought him to Houston when he took the head coaching job. Ward made nearly $6.5 million this season, making him the second-highest-paid defensive back behind Derek Stingley Jr.

While he was impactful when he did play, Ward missed seven games for the second straight season. He could be a candidate to be released this offseason since it’s become tough to depend on him.

Kenyon Green, G

Houston had issues on the offensive line all season with Kenyon Green standing out as the biggest weakness. A former first-round pick out of Texas A&M, Green has struggled to stay healthy, missing all of the 2023 season.

He was injured this season and never returned to the lineup once he was activated from the IR. Houston has to improve their offensive line and that doesn’t bode well for Green’s chances to stick with the team next season.

Dalton Schultz, TE

After spending five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Dalton Schultz signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2023. He had a solid campaign with 59 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns. That led to a new deal worth $36 million over three years.

Unfortunately, he didn’t live up to that salary in 2024. Schultz saw his numbers dip as he had 532 yards and two touchdowns on 53 catches. What was worse was his effort in run blocking, which former NFL quarterback Clint Stoerner called out.

Watching Dalton Schultz in the all 22 is absolutely brutal. How Nick & DeMeco let it ride all year is beyond me. It’s not about whether he can block Karloftis or not, it’s the all around effort & willingness to be physical, play hard & strain.



When a player brings pop, whether… — Clint Stoerner (@ClintStoerner) January 20, 2025

With injuries to several wideouts throughout the season, the Texans needed Schultz to step up and that wasn’t the case. He’s not in danger of being released but he has to be better in 2025.

