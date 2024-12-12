Texans boast league’s top lock down cornerback, but it’s not who you think

DBs with the lowest Catch Rate Allowed this season 🔒



1. Kamari Lassiter - 42.0%

2. Nate Wiggins - 43.8%

3. Derek Stingley Jr. - 44.6%

4. Donte Jackson - 49.1%

5. Kristian Fulton - 50.0%

6. Jakorian Bennett - 51.1%

7. Jaylon Johnson - 51.2%

8. Denzel Ward - 51.9%

9. Jaycee Horn… https://t.co/muJHduiHQn pic.twitter.com/nVJlKYsWwc