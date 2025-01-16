Texans add massive defensive tackle in latest 4-round NFL mock draft

The Houston Texans are focused on their upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

While we're watching that with great interest, there's also one eye on the offseason. General manager Nick Caserio has built an excellent roster but there are some holes to fill.

We attempt to fill them in our latest 4-round 2025 NFL mock draft.

Round 1: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

With their first pick in this mock, Houston adds a massive defensive tackle as they take the 6-foot-3, 327-pound Tyleik Williams. The Ohio State product has been a monster against the run the past two seasons and has proven he belongs in the first-round conversation.

The Texans have two of the best pass rushers in the NFL on the edge with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. Throw in a run-stuffer such as Williams and they could have the best line in the league.

Round 2: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Another big body is added in the second round with Tyler Booker from Alabama being the selection. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder dominates with power and easily opens holes in the run game. As good as he is in that department, he graded better in pass protection this season — something the Texans need.

Booker should be able to slide in as their starting left guard, allowing Tytus Howard and Blake Fisher to battle for the right tackle position.

Round 3: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

In the third round, the Texans add Texas safety Andrew Mukuba. Known as a versatile defender who excels in coverage, Mukaba could work himself into the third safety role. Houston likes to move Jalen Pitre to the slot when they go to the nickel, which would put Mukuba and Calen Bullock at safety. Secondary is already a strength, but there's always room to grow.

Round 4: Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan

A linebacker-turned-running back, Kalel Mullings had 948 yards and six touchdowns for Michigan in 2024. He has excellent size at 6-foot-2 and 233 pounds and while he's still learning the position, he's already proven to be a power back who can break tackles.

The concerns with Mullings include his overall speed and lack of work in the passing game. In Houston, he would be a reserve behind Joe Mixon, so they don't need a game-breaker. He would also be afforded the time to work on his receiving skills.

