Texans 3-round NFL Mock after stunning Laremy Tunsil trade

The Houston Texans' quest to build CJ Stroud a quality offensive line has led to them parting with the entire left side of their offensive line. Not only was Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil traded to the Washington Commanders in a move that made jaws hit the floor, but left guard Kenyon Green was flipped to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Houston was already projected by many to invest many of their top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on offensive linemen, and the decision to move off one locked-in starter and a former first-round pick has only reinforced that notion. Expect the Texans to target the trenches in a draft full of strong players on both sides in that area.

If the Texans follow this 2025 NFL Mock Draft and address their biggest holes after the Tunsil trade, they should have no trouble in keeping Stroud upright and once again taking home an AFC South title.

Houston Texans 3-round NFL Mock Draft after Laremy Tunsil trade

Round 1, Pick 25: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

While the Texans may need to get a little bit lucky for Booker to fall to them, the mammoth Alabama guard should stand out as the clear top (realistic) choice for Houston in the first round. Everything about Booker's style of play screams high-end talent who could play right away for a playoff team.

Booker could push both Laken Tomlinson and new addition Ed Ingram out of starting roles, as he can overwhelm even experienced linemen with such raw strength and physicality that he can make up some iffy footwork. Booker might be worth trading up for to select.

Round 2, Pick 58: TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

Sanders may not look like your prototypical run-stuffing defensive tackle due to his size, but his pound-for-pound strength is what will set him apart compared to the rest of the prospects in this range. Even with Sheldon Rankins coming back, the interior defensive line is the weakest point on Houston's defense.

If the Texans can help Sanders put on just a few pounds, he should have no trouble making his name as both a quality run-stuffer and an interior pass rusher with some degree of upside. Houston's defense is good, but Sanders can help make it great.

Round 3, Pick 79: Emory Jones Jr, OT, LSU

Jones could be a right tackle worth molding for the Texans, even as he was overshadowed by teammate and projected Top 10 pick Will Campbell at left tackle. Jones may not be ready to start right away, but there are more than enough physical tools for new OC Nick Caley to work with.

Jones is a rigid player who doesn't have the best athleticism, but his ability to consistently stand up more experienced pass rushers in the SEC can't be discounted. In this league, there's no such thing as having too many qualified offensive linemen.

Round 3, Pick 89: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

Restrepo may not be everyone's cup of tea, especially as a sixth-year senior without amazing athletic ability and about 1.5 years of truly special production. However, Cam Ward's favorite target's route-running and sticky hands may help him carve out a role in this Houston offense.

With Stefon Diggs a free agent and Tank Dell likely to miss most (if not all) of next season, the Texans need someone who can be a productive player with the ball in his hands. Restrepo could be a dollar-store version of Cooper Kupp for Caley's Rams-adjacent offense.