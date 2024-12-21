Refs miss two penalties as C.J. Stroud atones for early interception

The Houston Texans got off on the wrong foot against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. C.J. Stroud tried to find Nico Collins on third-and-12 during the opening drive but overshot his No. 1 receiver.

Kansas City safety Jaden Hicks came down with an interception on the pass, which led to an 11-play drive that covered 66 yards. The Chiefs took a 7-0 lead thanks to Patrick Mahomes, who showed no issues with his ankle as he ran for a 15-yard touchdown.

Houston responded by scoring the next 10 points. First, it was a 33-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn. Next, Stroud hit Dalton Schultz for a touchdown from 10 yards out.

It was the second touchdown of the season for Schultz, who hasn't had his best campaign. It also probably shouldn't have counted with the refs turning a blind eye to two penalties on Houston.

First, it was Blake Fisher holding George Karlaftis as Stroud rolled to his right. Fisher, who just returned after being banged up, let go of Karlaftis which might have been why the officials kept the flag in their pocket.

On the back end of the play, Schultz can be seen pushing off his defender. It wasn't a huge shove, but it was enough for him to be wide open for the score.

Heading into the game, Kansas City fans were concerned about the officials. There's a belief Carl Cheffers doesn't give them the same calls others do, and this one will surely get them fired up even more.

