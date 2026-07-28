Tank Dell declared a 'full go' ahead of Texans training camp

According to multiple reports, Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell has been fully cleared to participate in training camp after missing major portions of the last two seasons with catastrophic lower-body injuries. Via his X account, NFL Insider Ari Meirov articulated the news by saying,

"WR Tank Dell, who tore his ACL, LCL and MCL, dislocated his knee and sustained meniscus damage during the 2024 season, requiring multiple surgeries and causing him to miss all of 2025, has been cleared to participate in training camp."

It's an amazing update for Dell, as the team has faced questions all offseason about whether or not he'd be a full participant at this stage of the team's preparation period. And rightfully so, as the last time we saw Dell, he essentially had his leg amputated in real time at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs in week 16 of the 2024 season.

WIth him now fully returning to the fold, quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offense will have one of the most dynamic weapons pound-for-pound in the NFL in the passing game again.

Tank Dell's return will transform Houston's aerial attack

Make no mistake, even though Dell is listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, he plays well beyond his diminutive stature. Before his injury history began in the 2023, Dell was well on his way to shattering multiple rookie receiving records held by franchise greats like Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins.

He did this by providing the team with elite quick twitch movement, downfield proficiency, premium footwork in and out of his breaks and a mental link with Stroud that manifested itself in several improvised chunk plays that came well after original play sets would break down.

The offense has definitely suffered in his absence, as Nico Collins and co. could only do so much without the presece of Dell on the opposite side of the offensive formation to really keep the secondary honest.

Additionally, Dell has also been regarded as being one of the "alphas" of the receiving room, which means he helps to impact the locker room culture and playing edge of his fellow skill position players.

Regardless of the perspective one wants to take, NFL defenses are officially on notice with Dell's impending return to the offense. This time around, here's hoping for the first fully healthy campaign of his career. If Houston can get that, we're easily talking about an offense that could catapult itself into one of the upper echelon units in the league.