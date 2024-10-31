NFL insider shuts down Texans WR trade rumors, but it's not what you think
By Ryan Heckman
The Houston Texans still look like an AFC contender, although this week was not an easy one as the Stefon Diggs news rattled the team and fan base a bit. It wasn't easy news to stomach.
Thankfully, the NFL trade deadline has yet to pass, so the Texans could find some help, right?
What a plot twist. For weeks now, fans have been wondering if the Texans were going to try and deal a wide receiver because of their luxurious depth in that room. Robert Woods, John Metchie and maybe even Xavier Hutchinson could be attractive trade targets for prospective teams.
After the Diggs injury, though, fans' perspectives changed tone. Instead of becoming sellers, fans might have wanted to see the Texans go out and pursue another wide receiver to fill in for Diggs rather than plugging in one of those previous three mentioned.
Despite there still being some wide receivers available before the deadline, though, one NFL insider believes the Texans are going to hold.
James Palmer recently shed some light on what he's hearing from Houston.
"A lot of teams are calling Houston about these three backups that they have that can't get on the field ... Nico Collins is out at least one more week ... Stefon Diggs done for the year. That changes their thinking," Palmer said.
The Stefon Diggs injury completely changed the Texans' trade deadline plans
We have gone from viewing the Texans as sellers, now to some fans believing they could again be buyers with Diggs out for the year, to now ... standing pat?
More Texans news:
"I don't think they're now openly listening to a lot of offers for a guy like Robert Woods or a guy like John Metchie," Palmer explained.
"The rest of the roster, they're in good shape ... They were comfortable moving a receiver. Now, probably not as much," Palmer finished.
So, we know the Texans are now not likely to trade one of their wide receivers. By that logic, it doesn't seem likely that they will be pursuing another wide receiver to step into Diggs' role. There's a reason this team had built the depth at wide receiver that they did, and now is the time for that depth to start shining.
Without Diggs, it's going to leave some room for Tank Dell to try and continue turning his Year 2 slump around. Nico Collins' return will be monumental.
Can the Texans get something out of Metchie or Hutchinson? It would be an immense help for one of those two young guys to emerge.
And again, don't forget about Woods. The veteran has likely been waiting for an opportunity to show he can still be a contributor. Between the three of them, Houston will look for at least one to shoulder the load going forward.