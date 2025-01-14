Texans admit defeat on failed Diontae Johnson experiment

The Houston Texans have waived Diontae Johnson after just two games after he failed to make a good impression with the team. It was a short stint for Johnson and that wasn't the plan when the team first picked him up after the Ravens kicked him to the curb.

Maybe that should have been a lesson for the Texans. If Johnson couldn't make a positive impression while playing with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, the writing was probably on the wall as far as what he could do with a different team.

More Texans news:

Johnson appeared in just two games with Houston and tallied three catches for 24 yards. Considering that the Texans have been without Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs during the back half of the season, the hope was that Johnson would step in and provide another weapon for C.J. Stroud for the Texans in the playoffs.

Instead, Johnson has been waived and the Texans moved on from that chapter quickly.

Texans wasted no time moving on from Diontae Johnson

The Texans don't have much to brag about at the wide receiver spot now that Dell and Diggs are out for the rest of the playoff run. Nico Collins is a beast and proved as such during the wild-card win but Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie combined for under 400 receiving yards during the regular season and combined for 62 yards in the wild-card win over the Chargers.

Johnson had a short time to get acclimated to the Texans playbook and try to work his way into the lineup more and that never came to fruition. On top of that, it was reported that the attitude problems he had in Baltimore followed him to Houston. When factoring all of this in, it makes perfect sense why the Texans were willing to move on from the problematic wide receiver.

Texans fans will look back on this situation someday and hopefully be able to laugh about it but for now, they can at least feel good that it hardly cost them anything to pick Johnson up in the first place. At this point, if he couldn't make it work with three different teams this season, his future in the NFL doesn't appear to be very bright.