Potential bargain free agents Texans could start thinking about shopping for now
By Randy Gurzi
There's still plenty of time left in the regular season, but the Houston Texans know there are a few areas they need to address. They've also shown no problem getting aggressive, with general manager Nick Caserio using every means possible to improve the roster.
While the current players and coaching staff are still focused on this season, Caserio is surely looking at what's next. He's also going to have to be more creative as the roster space tightens up.
That's why he should be on the lookout for these potential bargain free agents who are scheduled for free agency in 2025.
Will Hernandez, G
The offensive line has been a major issue all year in Houston. C.J. Stroud has had hardly any time to throw and he doesn't look comfortable at all in the pocket. The entire offensive line needs to be reassessed and while not everyone will have to be replaced, the Texans need a new starting guard.
One option is Will Hernandez, currently of the Arizona Cardinals. A second-round pick for the Giants in 2018, Hernandez is a 332-pound mauler from UTEP. He's currently on IR with a knee injury suffered in October, which ended a great start to the season.
As long as he's healthy, he would be a huge upgrade for Houston. And coming off the injury, he might be willing to take a one-year deal to prove he deserves a larger contract.
Ashtyn Davis, S
Houston likes to rotate their safeties on defense, with Jimmie Ward and Calen Bullock often lining up deep while Jalen Pitre moves into the slot. With Pitre injured, they're likely moving Ward to the slot and bringing in Eric Murray to play deep. They also have M.J. Stewart, giving them several options outside of Pitre and Bullock.
The problem is that Murray and Ward are already in their 30s and Stewart will join them next September. That means Houston can use some youth, which is where Ashtyn Davis comes in. He's slightly younger than Murray, just turning 28 this year, and has experience in a similar defense, working under Robert Saleh.
Davis has played in 63 games with 21 starts and has 155 tackles, 13 pass defenses, and six interceptions. He can also help in the return game, even though New York hasn't utilized him in this role since his rookie campaign.
Javonte Williams, RB
Joe Mixon looked unstoppable after returning from his ankle injury, ripping off four consecutive 100-yard games. He's been slowed since, recording fewer than two yards per carry in two of their past three games.
This isn't being brought up to say Mixon's a problem, but the Texans need another running back to turn to when the defense frustrates Mixon. Dare Ogunbowale has been a solid receiving option but another back who can carry the load — if needed — makes sense.
That's why Javonte Williams should be on the radar.
As a rookie, Williams was explosive with 903 yards and four touchdowns. His numbers have dropped drastically but a change of pace could be exactly what he needs. For Houston, it would give them a 218-pounder with a physical style, which could take pressure off Mixon.