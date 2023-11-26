WR Noah Brown's absence will not hinder Houston Texans success in Week 12
A divisional match-up will help DeMeco Ryans prepare for a grueling playoff hunt. The Houston Texans are in second place in the AFC South with a chance to clinch seeding in the AFC Bracket. Sunday afternoon's meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the second time both teams will face off with winning records in NFL history. We expect C.J. Stroud to handle business despite injuries to his receiving core.
How will Bobby Slowik's offense operate without Noah Brown in Week 12?
C.J Stroud has enough weapons to defeat Jaguars Secondary
Few quarterbacks can rise above adversity in their rookie season. C.J. Stroud is one of them. He's exceeding expectations and helping DeMeco Ryans change the narrative of Houston Texans football. He's thrown 17 touchdowns (12th) heading into Week 12. He completes big-time throws (17) in clutch moments that keep Houston's momentum alive.
A knee injury will sideline one of Stroud's most productive weapons this Sunday. Noah Brown is not a primary receiver, but he's a great option in Bobby Slowik's scheme. Tank Dell (82.3) and Nico Collins (82.3) must lead the carry of the receiving core. They recorded more receiving yards than Dalton Schutz (453) and Robert Woods (286). Their ten touchdown receptions keep the Texans above water.
Houston Texans need Noah Brown to return soon
Doug Pederson's unit Is seeking revenge after an embarrassing 37-19 loss at the beginning of the campaign. C.J. Stroud earned his second-highest offensive grade (84.3) of the season. He threw 280 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Noah Brown did not play against Jacksonville in Week 3. His absence did not hinder the Texan's success and will not this weekend.
An additional target on the field is a benefit for developing a quarterback. We expect Houston to clinch a playoff berth, and Noah Brown will be useful in the extended season. The sixth-year receiver ranks first in yards per reception (20.9) on Houston's roster. He stretches the field and creates big play opportunities.
A win against a divisional opponent is achievable for DeMeco Ryans' squad. They have a chance to sweep the Jacksonville Jaguars in a two-game series. Additional wins against AFC South opponents will give the Texans an advantage in the post-season bracket. Noah Brown is an essential part of the team but can rest this weekend.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com