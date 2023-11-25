Did Houston Texans draft a better version of Trevor Lawerence?
Post-season implications heighten the competitive spirit in the NFL. Franchises are working diligently towards reserving a spot in their respective Conference's bracket. The work is extensive, and only the fittest survive. DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans plan to utilize momentum from the campaign to catapult into the playoffs. C. J Stroud continues to be the X-Factor for success in his first year under center. He must lead Houston to victory against the Jaguars to keep the season alive.
C.J. Stroud is outperforming Trevor Lawrence's first-year efforts. Will he surpass Jacksonville's quarterback before his career is over?
Trevor Lawrence & C.J Stroud have similar backgrounds
First-round picks are high commodities for General Managers. They are an effective way to rebuild a franchise if used correctly. Nick Caserio and Trent Baalke understand this to be true. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans are reaping the rewards of successful draft selections.
In 2021, the Jaguars invested in a strong-armed quarterback from the University of Clemson. Trevor Lawrence impressed scouts with his mobility, strength, and I.Q. He experienced tremendous success throughout his collegiate career - including ACC Player of the Year accolades in 2020. He's led Pederson's team to greener pastures and earned a prominent role within the offense.
Years of mediocre performances forced Houston's front office to make changes to their roster. DeMeco Ryans needed a quarterback to complement his defensive philosophy. The second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft helped the Texans secure a promising future. C.J. Stroud is exceeding expectations despite concerns entering the season. His experience at the Ohio State University is transitioning to the professional stage. Record-breaking performances, comeback victories, and weekly accolades have helped Stroud build confidence. A win over Houston's division rival will help the rookie take his game to the next level.
C.J Stroud will be a better Quarterback than Trevor Lawrence
Handling adversity in critical situations is a part of becoming an elite quarterback. C.J. Stroud is dealing with the pressure well. He's won the respect of his peers and opponents with consistent performances throughout the campaign. The former first-round pick ranks fourth in passing yards (2,962) and 12th in passing touchdowns (17). He's earned the eighth-highest offensive rating (83.7) among gunslingers entering Week 12. Trevor Lawrence (84.0) and Kirk Cousins (86.1) beat Houston's leader by less than three points.
A match-up between two franchise quarterbacks will dictate the protection of each team. DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans need a win to stay alive. They are second in the AFC South and must defeat the remaining divisional opponents. A stout defensive effort will help C.J. Stroud succeed. Matt Burke's secondary is stingy. They rank ninth in coverage (82.8.
A victory in Week 12 will propel the Houston Texans further into playoff consideration. They've defeated the Jaguars earlier in the season and need a divisional sweep. C.J. Stroud will perform well enough to succeed.
All statistics of pff.com