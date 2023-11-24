Jaguars vs. Texans best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Tank Dell keeps going off)
Breaking down the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars-Houston Texans game.
By Peter Dewey
The AFC South lead is up for grabs in Week 12, and the Houston Texans could be in line for a big day scoring the ball after they put up 37 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season.
I have a pair of Houston players that I like to find the end zone this week, as well as one Jacksonville receiver who is in the midst of a breakout.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Jaguars vs. Texans
- Tank Dell anytime touchdown scorer
- Devin Singletary anytime touchdown scorer
- Calvin Ridley anytime touchdown scorer
Tank Dell anytime touchdown scorer
Tank Dell has been one of the best receivers in the NFL the last few weeks, scoring four touchdowns in his last three games.
The Texans rookie standout has made at least six catches in each of those games, showing that he has a major role in the offense.
If Noah Brown is forced to sit again due to his knee injury, Dell could be in for a huge workload in Week 12.
Devin Singletary anytime touchdown scorer
With Dameon Pierce banged up, Devin Singletary has been the bellcow back for the Houston Texans, and he’s putting up huge numbers in the process.
Singletary has back-to-back games with over 110 rushing yards and score. He’s carried the ball a whopping 52 times over the last two weeks.
He should see his fair share of touches in Week 12 – even if Pierce is able to play.
Calvin Ridley anytime touchdown scorer
Is the Calvin Ridley breakout here?
The Jacksonville star had two touchdown catches in Week 11, and now he’s looking to build on that performance in Week 12.
The Texans have allowed just 10 passing scores this season, but if the Jaguars are going to score through the air, Ridley may be the best bet because of his big-play ability on the outside.
