Who are the five highest-rated Houston Texans on offense according to PFF?
By Chad Porto
WR Tank Dell - (77.8 OFF/ 78.1 Receiving/ 68.0)
With a name like "Tank", you'd expect Tank Dell to be a running back, or a full back. But nope, the 5'10, 165' wide receiver isn't a running back but instead is one of the team's three highest-rated wide receivers. Dell was drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft, going 69th overall, and his arrival has been everything one could hope for.
Dell already has 454 yards on the season and has four touchdowns to his name. His average of 16.2 yards per reception is third on the team among players with at least 20 targets. As far as a rookie wide receiver goes, Dell has been everything the team has needed. for rookie C.J. Stroud to find success with.
And why not? He ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the combine and while that isn't liquid lighting like some guys have achieved (we're talking 4.39 and under), it is pretty impressive nonetheless and it's given the Texans the type of receiver they really needed in recent years. He's given Stroud a deep threat downfield and Stroud has taken great advantage of him. The Texans have one of their better-receiving corps in recent memory, and it's in part due to clever drafting by Texans GM Nick Caserio.