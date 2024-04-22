When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
I wouldn't rule out a trade up in day 2 where they have three draft picks on Friday night.
The 2024 NFL Draft is coming upon us quickly. Day 1 begins on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 PM EST, and will conclude on Saturday, April 27th starting at 12:00 PM EST with rounds 4-7. The Houston Texans likely won't see their first pick until Friday night in round 2, when as Leigh Oleszczak brought up earlier, are expected to make their first pick around 8:00 PM EST.
We likely don't see any crazy draft day trades like last year when they moved up for pass rusher Will Anderson right after selecting CJ Stroud. But, I wouldn't rule out a trade-up in day 2 where they have three draft picks on Friday night. HC Demeco Ryans and GM Nick Caserio have shown us that they don't like to stay put at their draft picks. And we likely don't see all nine rookies they select to make the roster, so they could package some later picks for a draft day trade and load up on any talent that falls in the draft.
Last year, they saw 8/9 draft picks make the final 53-man roster. However, that roster wasn't as talented as this year's is. So not as many of their late-round rookies will see a roster spot, and more day-3 picks will be traded away this year and in the future. The Texans made eight draft-day trades last year, with most of them coming on day 3 of the draft. That's likely the spot we see them the most active moving up and down the board this year.
Their draft picks include
Round 2: 42, 59
Round 3: 86
Round 4: 123, 126
Round 6: 188, 189
Round 7: 238, 247
With four total draft picks in the final 2 rounds and no picks in rounds 1 and 5, they won't keep all of them. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has the Texans selecting Safety Tyler Nuvin with their 42nd pick, and LB Edgerrin Cooper at 59th overall, whom they held a top-30 visit with. With a need at both positions long-term, solidifying them now is the wise choice as they build a championship contender to last for years.