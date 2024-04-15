What time will the Houston Texans be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Houston Texans went from worst to first in the 2023 NFL season and it was quite unexpected. The team was able to flip the script due to the additions of DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, and Will Anderson Jr.
The flip from worst to first in the AFC South means that Texans fans will be waiting a lot longer for their favorite team to make their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Last year, they only had to wait about 20-30 minutes to see who the team would take and, of course, it was Stroud, who turned this team into a Super Bowl contender overnight.
How long will Texans fans have to wait to see the first player drafted to the team in 2024?
As of this writing, the Texans don't have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They gave up one of their picks to the Cardinals move up to nab Will Anderson Jr. last year so the Texans won't be on the clock until the second round gets underway.
They could move into the first round but as of now, they'll be waiting until Day 2 of the draft to make their first pick. NFL.com's draft order has the Texans selecting first at pick 42 in the second round. The Packers held the 42nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and used that pick on Luke Musgrave. According to the Packers' X account, Musgrave was drafted around 6:58 PM CST. This is roughly when Texans fans can expect the team to make their first selection in this year's draft.
While this is all speculative, Texans fans who don't care about the beginning of the second round can tune in between 6:45 PM and 7:00 PM CST to catch the Texans' first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.