Houston Texans top 30 rookie visits: Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper
After losing Blake Cashman in free agency, the Texans are in need of some LB help. They signed Azeez Al-Shaair and Del'Shawn Phillips in free agency, but still need more help at the position. It appears the Texans will now turn their attention to the draft to fill the position as they had Edgerrin Cooper in for a top 30 visit, The Draft Network reported. But what makes Cooper stand out to the Texans that other LB prospects don't have?
The 22 year old LB had a pretty successful senior season totaling 84 tackles, eight sacks, and 17 TFLs, leading him to be an All-American and First-team All-SEC in 2023. Cooper continued his hot stretch with an impressive combine outing, running a 4.52 40, and weighing in at 6'2 230 lbs. Cooper figures to be a day two draft pick, where the Texans have two draft picks in the second round (42nd and 59th overall), including a third-round pick (86th overall).
Cooper is ranked as the best LB in the draft and 49th overall prospect by CBS Sports. In his scouting report, Lance Zierlein said Cooper "Brings the thunder as a forceful tackler", and "does a terrific job spying athletic QBs". That is exactly what the Texans are missing now without Cashman and Denzel Perryman around. With QBs like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen competing in the AFC every year, having somebody that you can trust to spy the QB will be huge on gamedays.
GM Nick Caserio watched Cooper's Pro Day in person last week, as Aaron Wilson reported. Cooper improved his 40 times from the combine, running a 4.51 this time around. His impressive Pro Day and combine workouts still might not be enough to make him a first-round pick in April, but he'll be one of the first players taken in round two, and the Texans need to make sure they land the best LB in this draft to man their defense for the next 4+ years.
Cooper can come in and make a big impact right away, as the Texans only have five LBs rostered right now, Henry To'oTo'o, Christian Harris, Azeez Al-Shaair, Jake Hansen, and Del'Shawn Phillips. Right now To'oTo'o, Harris, and Al-Shaair figure to be the starting LBs, but they will have competition for a starting job after the draft.
If one thing about the Texans is for certain, it's that Demeco Ryans will stack his defense with as much talent as he can find. He's done a great job with it in free agency, and the draft will be no different. Houston is still searching for a starting CB and LB before the season, and there's no question in my mind Demeco and Nick will solidify that side of the ball.