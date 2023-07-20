What to expect from Houston Texans 2023 training camp
New faces, position battles, and clarity are all factors playing into the mandatory period for the Houston Texans.
By Brett Hawn
As the NFL season inches closer, many eagerly await the return of their favorite clubs; signals that yet another campaign is about to be underway. For the Houston Texans, that same sentiment is felt.
From intriguing rookie prospects to a first-year head coach set to embark on a much-needed culture change after a 3-13-1 finish in 2022, the Texans certainly don’t lack enticing storylines entering the mandatory portion of the NFL off-season. But when is training camp set to take place for the Houston Texans?
Players are set to report to the Houston Methodist Training Center starting on Tuesday, July 25th. Less than one week to go until the return of Houston Texans football.
This training camp period will be a significant one for the Texans for a variety of different reasons. For one, there will be an eye on many other position groups.
The most intriguing storyline comes from the battle for the starting quarterback job. Speculation has been running rampant on whether incumbent Davis Mills or prized rookie C.J. Stroud will take the reins of the offense. The long-awaited answer will come during this period.
Additionally, there should be some clarity regarding who will be the top option at receiver for said quarterback. Wide receivers Nico Collins, Robert Woods, John Metchie III, and rookies Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson all are vying for reps and opportunities. With tight end Dalton Schultz also in the mix, who will emerge as the top dog in the Texans' offense?
NFL training camp is the time for all these puzzle pieces to come together, offering clarity as to what the 2023 Houston Texans depth chart will look like.