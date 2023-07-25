What tight end Eric Tomlinson brings to the Houston Texans
Known for his blocking prowess, the veteran tight end is set to embark on his third stint in Houston.
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans brought back a familiar face before the start of training camp. Tight end Eric Tomlinson and the Houston Texans have agreed to a deal as first reported by KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson. In a subsequent move, the team waived linebacker Ian Swenson.
Since being undrafted in 2015, Tomlinson has bounced around the league as a journeyman. The 31-year-old started his professional career with the Eagles before making his way to Houston on their practice squad in 2016. From there, Tomlinson spent three years with the Jets, two each with the Ravens and Giants, and one each with the Patriots, Broncos, and Raiders according to Pro Football Reference.
While the receiving prowess isn’t Tomlinson’s strong suit, having only 280 total receiving yards in 53 career games, the veteran does provide immense value outside of the box score. Blocking is Tomlinson’s bread and butter, a major reason why the veteran wideout has had a lengthy run in the NFL to date.
This signing represents the second time Tomlinson has been listed on the Texans roster this offseason, with the veteran being on the roster for two weeks earlier this offseason before receiving the boot. It is his third stint overall with the team.
Time will tell if Tomlinson is a mainstay for this Houston Texans team, but if the team is in search of another blocker during running sets, there are few better than Tomlinson. He has proven throughout his career that he can be instrumental to a team’s run game and provide immense value in the trenches.
It is these gritty players and blockers that will make new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s zone running scheme flourish. You can never have too much protection, and Tomlinson will provide immense value on that front, and in two or three tight-end sets as extra protection.