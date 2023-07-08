49ers All-Pro Trent Williams on Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik: ‘They got a steal’
By Brett Hawn
When the Houston Texans elected to bring in a new coaching staff this offseason, they did so with the full intention of building the foundation from the ground up. One of those core pieces is new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.
A disciple of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree in San Fransisco, Slowik developed into one of the premier assistant coaches during his time in the Bay Area. The 36-year-old’s influence as the team’s passing game coordinator is a huge reason why new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made it his mission to bring him along for the ride.
The move has been met with a bevy of praise, including a recent show of support from 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams. In an interview with Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Williams affirmed that the Houston Texans brought aboard one of the league's finest coaches.
“Yeah I think they got a steal,” Williams said. “He can be a staple for this organization for a long time. He’s a very talented coach. Obviously has pedigree, played this game for a long time, played it the right way and he coaches it the right way. I think he’s going to have a lot of success out here.”
Coming off a 3-13-1 season in 2022, the Houston Texans desperately needed an infusion of competent leadership. Slowik served as one of the leading figures in the development of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and is expected to employ a similar scheme in Houston.
With a bevy of offensive talent to work with, Slowik is expected to have a major role in the turnaround of a previously disastrous Texans offensive unit. With plenty of experience in player development and on the offensive side of the ball, the sky is the limit for the first time offensive coordinator. first-time