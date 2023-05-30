What should the Texans do with Davis Mills?
By Peter Manfre
The Houston Texans have a decision to make with third-year quarterback Davis Mills.
The Houston Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with their first selection, pick 67, of the 2021 NFL draft. At first, many were baffled at this selection until franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson asked to be traded. That paved a path for the then-rookie signal caller to play.
During his rookie season, Mills gave the Texans hope, as he was regarded as one of the top three rookie quarterbacks in the NFL. He finished his season with 2,664 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, ten interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.8%. That led the Texans to keep him and not draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft. Instead, they brought back his quarterbacks' coach Pep Hamilton and named him the offensive coordinator in an attempt to invest in Mills' development.
Despite a promising season, Mills had a down year last year. So now that we have had a little history lesson, we have come to this offseason.
Over the last two months, the Texans have made critical decisions at the quarterback position. During the offseason, the Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud with the second overall pick, signaling an end to Mills' starting time in Houston. They followed that by making one of the better free agent moves, signing journeyman Case Keenum to back up the new franchise quarterback.
With the up-and-down career Mills has had, along with the off-season moves the Texans have made, it leaves us to ask him: What will the Houston Texans do with Davis Mills? Will they keep him on the roster, cut him, or try and trade him? And which one makes the most sense? The following slides will evaluate all three options and give our final verdict.