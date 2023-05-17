The Houston Texans' smartest offseason signing will shape Stroud’s career forever
By Peter Manfre
The Houston Texans have a few noticeable changes in the quarterback room. Drafting Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud number two overall a few weeks ago garnered the most national attention.
The first quarterback they added to the room has been familiar with the organization for years. For the third time in his career, the Houston Texans signed former Texan and University of Houston Cougar, Case Keenum on May 18th. The Texans have proven this offseason that they are willing to do everything possible to support their new face of the franchise, which is just another shining beacon of hope for the 2023 season.
Keenum has had a busy career since signing with Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2012, having played for seven NFL franchises. He is most known for his heroics with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, where he played in 15 games, completing 67.7% of his passes for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns. In his lone season in Minnesota, Keenum led the Vikings to an 11-3 record. His time with Minnesota ended most famously with the Minnesota Miracle, defeating the New Orleans Saints 30-24 on a last-second hail Mary to Stefon Diggs in the playoffs. The 35-year-old Keenum is at the twilight of his journeyman career but hopefully shouldn't have to travel too far when he retires.
The Keenum signing was an under-the-radar move, but he will have an impact on the young signal caller, more so than any other free agent signing by the Texans. I am not alone in this thinking either, as Yahoo Sports ranked the Keenum signing as the tenth best QB move of the offseason. We will break down Keenum's credentials, effectiveness as a mentor, and how Keenum's unique experiences make him the greatest asset to C.J. Stroud.