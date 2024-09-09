What to make of Stefon Diggs’ postgame comments in Week 1
By Ryan Heckman
The Houston Texans came out in Week 1 and did something fans may not have expected them to do. Sure, fans expected a win despite facing off against a tough divisional opponent in the Indianapolis Colts.
But, fans may not have expected the Texans to hammer it on the ground the way they did. Houston ran the ball 40 times for 213 yards as a team, with Joe Mixon leading the way with 30 carries for 159 yards.
Don't think quarterback C.J. Stroud didn't make some plays, either, if you happened to miss the game. Stroud went for 234 passing yards and two scores, zero picks and a solid outing altogether. Those two scores?
They both went to first-year Texan Stefon Diggs, who certainly looked thrilled to be part of this organization. Well, if we're being honest, there was a moment we weren't sure exactly how he was feeling.
But, for the most part, Diggs looked like he was having fun while performing at a high level.
After the thrilling 29-27 win over Indy, Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson caught up with Diggs, who had plenty of good things to say.
Stefon Diggs was highly complimentary of his teammates, but how long can we expect it to last?
One of the first things Diggs did was praise his veteran running back, Mixon, calling him "all-world."
"Obviously, Joe Mixon is all-world ... In my opinion, he's got a lot more in the tank," Diggs said.
Of course, Mixon missed some training camp and had some media members wondering whether or not he was going to have enough left to offer this team. It turns out, he sure did.
Diggs went on to praise his fellow wideout, Nico Collins:
"Impressive, impressive ... Nico Collins is all-world."
When Diggs was asked about Stroud and how impressive the second-year pro has been in practice and comparing it to the game, Diggs lit up.
"Nah, nah he's way better than that," he said, referring to Stroud being even better on game day than he is in practice.
Diggs went on to compliment several teammates in different areas. It was a sight to behold for Texans fans, who have heard all about how much of a "problem" Diggs was in Buffalo.
Bills fans have done their fair share of dragging Diggs' name through the mud, and it would be silly not to be a little worried about the receiver's personality question marks. Of course, his attitude has been in question in the past. It matters. It's worth talking about.
Hopefully, Diggs is turning a new leaf in Houston and is able to keep himself cool. If this game was any indication, Diggs truly has been that leader we've heard all about during training camp. He does care. He's been a good teammate.
Buffalo is in the rear view. Let's hope Diggs' positive outlook is a sign of things to come, because if this team continues to go at this rate, the sky is the limit.