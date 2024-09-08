Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs combine for record breaking debut in Texans victory
By Chad Porto
The major acquisitions for the Houston Texans paid off on Sunday as they eked out a win against the Indianapolis Colts with a final score of 29-27. The Texans' new additions of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon were instrumental in the Week 1 victory over the Colts, with both men posting huge games.
For Diggs, he was a key contributor for C.J. Stroud. The second-year quarterback threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, both of which to Diggs. The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver had six receptions for 33 yards on six targets. Yet, two of those six catches were for touchdowns. The veteran was used in a variety of formations, with Bobby Slowick deceiving defenses with how he intended to use Diggs. It didn't allow for Diggs to have 10+ receptions with 100+ yards but the two touchdowns more than make up for it.
Especially considering how close the game was.
Mixon on the other hand, had a near career-best day. The former Cincinnati Bengal rushed for 159 yards, on 30 carries, capping off the day with a touchdown. It was an impressive outing for Mixon, who broke the Texans' all-time record for most rushing yards in a game, set last year by Devin Singletary. In 2023, Singletary set the record for 150 rushing yards, and Mixon topped that in the Texans' win over the Colts.
What made his outing even more impressive, beyond Mixon's franchise record, is that the Colts rushing defense was a vaunted force. Many, ourselves included, didn't think the Texans would run the ball this well. For Mixon personally, he fell just a few yards shy of his all-time personal record of 165 yards that he set in 2021.
It was a major day for the Texans' newest additions, but that can't be said for all. Danielle Hunter had a solid debut but he only registered one tackle and no sacks, making his debut arguably the least impressive of the three big names that Houston acquired.
If this is a sign of things to come, then Mixon and Diggs may set a variety of records for the Texans this season.