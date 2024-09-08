Texans fans are already getting the full Stefon Diggs experience
The Houston Texans are squaring off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the NFL season and it's Stefon Diggs' Texans debut. The team traded for the former Bills receiver this offseason and knew that in doing so, they'd be dealing with the drama he brings in.
Well, it didn't take long for Diggs to potentially be stirring up drama. When the Texans were up 3-0 over the Colts, Diggs was seen talking to his teammates on the bench and he didn't look happy. This caused people to think Diggs might have been unhappy with his lack of targets at that point.
Fortunately, Diggs scored his first touchdown of his Texans tenure on Houston's third offensive drive of the game. Diggs had just one reception before this drive and made his third reception count in a big way, catching a nine-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to put the good guys up 12 to 7 in the second quarter.
Texans fans knew there'd be dramatic moments with Diggs when he joined the team in the offseason. He's a player who doesn't shy away from voicing his frustrations when he's not getting targets or involved in the offensive game plan.
The Texans have other talented weapons not named Diggs but he is the best wide receiver Stroud has at his disposal. That being said, there are going to be games when Diggs isn't going to have many targets and we'll see how he responds when that time comes.
Fortunately, he's looking good so far, scoring his first Texans touchdown and helping Houston getting off to a lead over a division rival.