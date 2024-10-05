How to watch Texans vs. Bills in NFL Week 5 with & without cable
By Randy Gurzi
It's a potential revenge game for Stefon Diggs as his Houston Texans (3-1) host the Buffalo Bills (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season.
Diggs spent the past four seasons with the Bills before being traded to the Texans this offseason. He's off to a decent start with 233 yards on 25 receptions but is still looking for that breakout game. That may happen against the Bills since he and quarterback C.J. Stroud have been showing off an improved rapport in recent weeks.
A big game from Diggs would go a long way toward helping the Texans win against a legitimate contender. Such a win would establish Houston as a true threat in the AFC. Below is all the information needed to catch the action and see if they can secure that victory.
Texans vs. Bills game details
- Date: Sunday, October 6
- Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX
- Kickoff Time: 12:00 pm CT
How to watch Texans vs. Bills on TV
The Texans' home game against the Bills will be broadcast on CBS in the early window. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be on the call with Evan Washburn as the sideline reporter. This is one of CBS's top crews and the best non-primetime set of announcers Houston has had this season.
That's why it's not a shock to see them all over the Week 5 coverage map.
How to stream Texans vs. Bills
If you live outside of the locations on the coverage map, you can turn to NFL Sunday Ticket, with prices starting at $479 for the full season.
You can also catch a live stream of the game on Fubo.
If you live outside the United States or China, you can watch every live game on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.