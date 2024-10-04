3 Texans to watch in Week 5 against Bills
The Houston Texans are coming off a 24-20 final seconds victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 and are looking to advance to 4-1 against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are also 3-1 and coming off a rough 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night Football. According to Pro Football Focus, the Texans enter Sunday’s matchup with the ninth-ranked offense and 23rd-ranked defense, while the Bills have the 15th-ranked offense and the 23rd-ranked defense.
That being said, here are three Texans to watch in Week 5 against the Bills:
Kamari Lassiter, CB
Kamari Lassiter recorded six total tackles and allowed three receptions on five targeted passes for 67 yards last Sunday against the Jaguars. The rookie out of Georgia enters Week 5 with a 41.2% reception percentage, allowing just seven of the 17 targeted passes to be caught for 123 yards.
Lassiter has also racked up 16 total tackles, two passes defended, and an interception through four games. Opposing teams are averaging 161 passing yards per game against the Texans secondary this season and 144.5 yards at NRG Stadium. This season, the Bills are averaging 195.5 passing yards per game and 147 yards on the road.
2024:
- 4 Games
- 7/17 Completed Passes Allowed (41.2%)
- 123 Receiving Yards Allowed (17.6 Yards Per Reception)
- 16 Total Tackles (12 Solo - 4 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 2 Passes Defended
- 1 Interception
Look for Lassiter to record at least three total tackles and not give up more than 45 receiving yards.
Cam Akers, RB
Cam Akers rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries, averaged 4.1 yards per carry, and a first down in Week 4. This season, Akers has rushed for 106 yards on 29 carries, averaged 3.7 yards per carry, three first downs, and one fumble through three games.
While Akers hasn’t put up the same numbers as his colleague Joe Mixon has, the former Florida State Seminole will have the perfect opportunity to showcase his talents on Sunday against the Bills. The Bills defense has allowed 626 rushing yards this season, and opposing teams are averaging 156.5 rushing yards per game, the third most in the League.
2024:
- 3 Games
- 29 Carries
- 106 Rushing Yards (3.7 Yards Per Carry)
- 3 Rushing First Downs
- 1 Fumble
- 2 Receptions
- 11 Receiving Yards (5.5 Yards Per Reception)
- 1 Receiving First Down
- 1 Receiving Touchdown
Look for Akers to rush for more than 60 yards against the Bills this Sunday.
CJ Stroud, QB
CJ Stroud completed 27 of his 40 attempted passes for 345 yards, 22 first downs, and two touchdowns in Week 4. Stroud also rushed for 17 yards on three carries, averaged 5.7 yards per carry, and two first downs. Stroud has completed 94 of his 139 attempted passes for 1,054 yards, averages 7.6 yards per attempt, 57 passing first downs, six touchdowns, and two interceptions, while rushing for 41 yards on 11 carries, averages 3.7 yards per carry, and two rushing first downs. Stroud is averaging 257.8 yards per game this season, while the Bills defense allows 165.3 passing yards per game.
2024:
- 4 Games
- 94/139 Completions (67.6%)
- 1,057 Passing Yards (263.5 Yards Per Game)
- 57 Passing First Downs
- 6 Passing Touchdowns
- 2 Interceptions
- 11 Carries
- 41 Rushing Yards (3.7 Yards Per Carry)
- 2 Rushing First Down
Look for CJ Stroud to pass for more than 250 yards and throw two touchdowns against the Bills.