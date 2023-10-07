Updated AFC South Standings Week 5 Edition
The Houston Texans have been a surprise so far this season and C.J. Stroud more so. I don't think too many people expected Stroud to be performing at the level he is and only the most optimistic fan thought the team could compete for the division crown.
The Texans have won their last two games now and sit at 2 - 2. They travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, who are also 2 - 2 but seem headed in the opposite direction as the Texans. They've lost their last two games while scoring only 13 points in that span but still, Bijan Robinson could be a handful and Houston has struggled to slow down opponents run game.
Jacksonville takes on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, while the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans battle each other. Depending on how things play out this weekend, there could be a lot of movement within the division. Let's get into where the teams fall in this week's edition of the AFC South standings.