Houston Texans news: CJ Stroud rookie of the month, yards per catch & JJ Watt
The Houston Texans have a big weekend planned and have had a great week, following the huge win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Texans fans have been on cloud nine all week and head into this weekend with optimism that their team just might be moving in the right direction finally.
No longer are fans asking the question, is CJ Stroud the franchise quarterback everyone was hoping for? I remember in the not-too-distant past fans arguing whether Stroud was worth the second pick of the NFL draft and if Houston made the right move. I think Stroud has answered those questions and set everyone's mind at ease. Now the question is, can the team get their offensive line together and make a serious push for a division title?
A week ago, the Texans were 0 - 2 and no one was talking about division titles or playoffs but after a huge win against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, fans are now talking about the possibilities that lie ahead of the Houston Texans. Let's get into the Houston Texans news from this past week.