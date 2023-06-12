Three mock trades to land Chase Young for the Texans
By Peter Manfre
Recently, there's been more buzz about the Washington commanders willing to listen to trade offers on star pass rusher Chase Young. What offers could the Texans send them? Which ones would be too much?
The Texans have been around the rumor mill quite a bit in the last ten days. They've been listed as potential suitors for free agent running back Dalvin Cook and former Texan great Deandre Hopkins. The team has also been linked to star players via the trade route. Names such as Quennin Williams, Chase Young, and Danielle Hunter are all defenders the team could go after to continue to bolster their roster.
Ultimately, the Texans could do nothing and be fine, as expectations remain low in new head coach DeMeco Ryan's first season at the helm. However, with the team trading away their 2023 first-round pick as part of the package to acquire the services of Will Anderson Jr., it would not surprise people if they continued their streak of aggression and added some veteran playmakers.
There's plenty of understanding as to why the Texans should be interested in Chase Young, but we'll discuss the ins and outs of that later. Today we want to evaluate three potential trade offers and if they fit the price for Young for both the commanders and the Texans.
In the following slides, we break down three trades that are reasonable offers the Commanders could select above other offers. We will begin with the lowest bid and work our way up to the final slide, which will be the most I would offer for Chase Young if I were Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio.