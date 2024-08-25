Three surprising names who will make the Houston Texans roster
Every year a surprise player or two makes the roster that fans and media didn’t see coming. Last year for the Houston Texans it was defensive back Grayland Arnold and running back Mike Boone. This year, there could be up to three surprise players cracking this roster. The Texans have tremendous depth, you’ve heard that many times now and I don’t need to remind you. That also means some players are going to make the team that we didn’t think would be one of the 53 players. Let’s take a look at some of those players this year.
Cornerback Myles Bryant
Myles Bryant, the newest nickel cornerback from the New England Patriots, has shown he can play at a higher level than veteran Desmond King. Bryant finished the preseason with 19 total tackles and 14 solo tackles. King was not only battling for a returner role but also with Myles Bryant for the team's starting Nickel. King has struggled in both areas, leaving Bryant as the starter in the secondary.
Bryant, 26 years old, has 17 starts under his belt and has totaled four career interceptions, 17 passes defended, and three forced fumbles. Last year, Bryant allowed a 75.6 completion percentage when targeted, 614 yards, and three touchdowns.
Wide receiver Steven Sims
Steven Sims is the other recipient of King being released, as he’s the lone punt returner on the team. Sims appeared in three games for the Texans Last year, returning four punts and three kickoffs. This year, the Texans wide receiver room is a bit deeper, and Sims is one of several wide receivers fighting for the sixth and final spot on the team.
Sims has been around the league, playing for four teams as he enters his fifth year in the league. Despite that, Sims continues to make a name for himself as a returner on any team he’s on. Sims hopes to find a more long-term home here in Houston, and Sims seems to be transitioning to these new kickoff rules pretty well.
Cornerback D’Angelo Ross
The Texans need a backup nickel as well, and D’Angelo Ross can play inside and on the boundary. Ross has been with the team since 2022 off and on the practice squad, and appeared in 13 games last year where he totaled eight tackles. Ross spent last year as mostly a special teams player, but now his role may increase as the team shifts into a youth movement on defense.
Ross, another former Patriots defensive back, received his fair share of snaps in the four games that Houston played in. From starting in their preseason finale to receiving an uptick in reps two weeks ago due to injuries. Ross has battled well against anyone the Texans put him up against, and he’s proven to be ready and able to play in this defense.