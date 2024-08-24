5 of the best performing Houston Texans during the preseason
By Chad Porto
CB Myles Bryant
Desmond King and Myles Bryant should be the other starters next to Derek Stingley Jr. but we think they're going to be pushed into dime and nickel packages respectively. All to make room for Kamari Lassiter. The Texans' second-round pick in 2024 hasn't looked good, missing a lot of time and playing less than optimally in the games he was available for.
Bryant, on the other hand, dominated when he was on the field, and even led the Texans in tackles. While Bryant started rough against the Chicago Bears during the Hall of Fame Game, the last three weeks have seen Bryant put together good, aggressive performances. Considering how important it is to have cornerbacks who can tackle, a guy like Bryant can't be easily ignored. When you look at Mike Ford, C.J. Henderson and Jeff Okudah, clearly Bryant is the better option. Not that many people were arguing against it.,
Yet with how bad Lassiter has looked in limited action, Bryant didn't just prove he was better than the fringe additions, but he proved he's the guy who should be across from Stingley.