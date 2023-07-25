Three questions for the Houston Texans wide receivers entering training camp
Who will emerge as wide receiver one? How will the quarterback competition impact things?
By Brett Hawn
How much stock will the Texans quarterback battle have on the unit?
A quarterback's chemistry with their skill position players has a massive impact on how the depth chart will ultimately shake up. For the Houston Texans, the battle for the starting quarterback job is still very much in the air.
Though the job is trending more and more toward that of C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft still has to beat out incumbent Davis Mills to make that a reality. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has made clear throughout the offseason that training camp will ultimately decide who controls the reigns of the offense.
Training camp will also provide clarity as to which receivers each quarterback prefers, and how each receiver handles the heat once the pads come on. The task is far from easy and each receiver will face their fair share of challenges.
At the end of the day, preference from the signal caller does play a role in the finalization of the depth chart, but it is equally on the receiver to prove that they deserve a role. With plenty of time between the start of training camp and the regular season, this period will showcase which receivers may be ready for expanded opportunities in a new-look offense.