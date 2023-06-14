Why Houston Texans wideout Noah Brown is excited about the 2023 offense.
By Brett Hawn
With the implementation of a new coaching staff and scheme on both sides of the ball, the biggest key is getting players to buy into what you are preaching. Count wide receiver Noah Brown in as one of the Houston Texans fully invested.
In an interview with local media following the first day of mandatory minicamp, the 2023 offseason addition expressed his excitement to be a part of a new organization and a different offensive scheme.
“I’m really excited about the offense,” Brown said. “I think we got a really creative coordinator [Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik]. I think we got a lot of talented pieces, some of which that are a little bit unknown in this league, which I think is going to work to our advantage. So, you know, I’m excited to be a part of this offense.”
A large part of the excitement for the Houston Texans has been centered around rookie wide receivers Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, players who Brown made clear are already putting in work with the pads on.
“They’ve come in and they’ve really put themselves to work,” Brown said. “They’re a lot more polished than you would expect for a rookie coming in. You know, Tank [Texans wide receiver Tank Dell] and the way he plays much bigger than his size. Hutch [Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson] is a big guy who plays big. So I think they could help us in a lot of ways.”
After spending the first six years of his NFL career as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Brown made clear that he was equally as excited to provide his contributions as both a receiver and solid blocker at the position. The 2017 seventh-round selection is one of many new contributors hungry to change the perception of the Houston Texans and their recent offensive struggles.