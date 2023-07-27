The performance of the Houston Texans in 2023 hinges on the well-being of these four 2022 draftees
These Texans sophomores are instrumental to the rise of this Houston squad in 2023.
By Mark Karber
Dameon Pierce
Without a doubt, Damien Pierce was a standout rookie RB for the Texans in 2022. He quickly secured the lead role during training camp and was impressed with his authoritative running style. In fact, his 20-yard run in week 5 against the Jaguars won him the "Angry Run of the Year" award. Pierce was also named a 2022 pro-bowl alternate, a well-deserved accolade. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle sprain in week 14 against the Cowboys, which led to his season being cut short. Although the injury wasn't severe, the Texans opted to be cautious and rest him for the remainder of the season. At the time of his injury, Pierce was just 61 yards shy of reaching 1,000 yards for the season.
The Texans' biggest concern with Pierce is his durability. He carried the ball frequently in 2022 and added 30 receptions, making him a vital part of the offense. With that large workload came increased wear and tear, eventually leading to the ankle injury. However, there's hope that his workload will be reduced in 2023 with the addition of free agent Devon Singletary. Singletary's signing on a one-year deal should relieve Pierce, especially on third downs and when Pierce needs a breather.
Texans fans are excited to see what this RB duo can achieve in 2023, provided they stay healthy. Pierce's injury history is a concern, but with Singletary's help, Pierce has a better chance of remaining healthy. The one-two punch of Pierce and Singletary should provide the Texans with a robust running game next season, which will be welcome news to rookie QB C.J. Stroud and the rest of the offense.