Houston Texans: can Dameon Pierce rise to stardom in 2023?
By Brett Hawn
The 2022 Houston Texans were often times defined by their lack of offensive playmakers. However, in an offense struggling to find a spark, there was running back Dameon Pierce there to light the flame.
Pierce had a memorable rookie campaign for the Houston Texans, accumulating nearly 1,000 rushing yards in 13 games before a season-ending ankle injury cut the campaign short. With such promising numbers in his rookie season the question turns to what his sophomore campaign could look like.
In a recent “State of the 2023 Houston Texans” via NFL.com writer Adam Rank, Dameon Pierce’s prominence as an NFL running back is considered to be one storyline that people shouldn’t overlook.
"“Dameon Pierce could be a certified star. Pierce put up nearly 1,000 rushing yards in 13 games as a rookie in 2022 before his season was ultimately ended by a sprained ankle. His pass-catching numbers (30 grabs, 165 yards, one TD) were not impressive, but it's hard to hold that against him, given the lack of production around him in Houston last year. He could end up sharing more of the load with offseason signee Devin Singletary, but even so, a leap to the next level could be in line for Pierce under Slowik, who saw firsthand how San Francisco got the most out of Christian McCaffrey (and, really, many other running backs).""- NFL.com's Adam Rank
With a new offensive system similar to that of the San Fransico 49ers, known for being running back-friendly, under the guise of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, there is a legitimate case for a sophomore rise for Pierce. As for more help on the offensive end, the signing of running back Devin Singletary and wideout Robert Woods should give the team more options to spread out the touches.
With less defensive attention on the talented running back and a competent backfield mate to spell him from time to time, Pierce is one of those players that has all the makings to continue to progress in 2023. Time will tell if he is able to live up to those projections.