The only reason to trade Davis Mills is if he's asking for one
Davis Mills is more important to the Houston Texans than he would be to any other team.
By Chad Porto
We value a good backup quarterback here at Toro Times. It's why it seems like we're Davis Mills Stans over here. We're not. We aren't of the mindset that he's better than C.J. Stroud. He's not. He's good, or at least good enough, and honestly, that's not a bar most NFL quarterbacks can clear. He's probably good enough to start for a lower 16 team in the NFL and probably could be the MVP of the new United Football League.
He's good, he's just not that good. In this writer's humble opinion, he's better than Case Keenum, who is someone who has too much fan support. Keenum is only so good, and that level isn't past Mills. This seems obvious to many, but not everyone. Not DeMeco Ryans, who started Keenum over Mills when Stroud was injured. Keenum played poorly. Yet Mills saw no real action.
So people are of the mindset that the Texans can cut him and move on, and suffer no issues. We don't agree, we think Mills is the guy the team needs to back up Stroud. Yet, ESPN believes that Mills should want a trade. As our very own Leigh Oleszczak covered earlier, the World Wide Leader in Sports believes Mills should ask for a trade so he could find an opportunity to eventually start.
Now, if that's what Mills wants, an opportunity to go to the Minnesota Vikings New York (Jersey) Jets or Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders, or even the Chicago Bears, ok, trade him. He's been a good player for the team and hasn't caused any issues, and if he wants a change of scenery, then honor that request. He went from a two-year starter, with no real weapons, to a backup just like that. That's a lot to adjust to.
So it'd be hard to be bothered by someone wanting a shot to take their career to the next level. I just don't think the Texans should trade him unless he wants out. He's too valuable just to get rid of him for a late-round draft pick.