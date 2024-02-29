ESPN named this Texans player as someone who needs a change of scenery
It's time to part ways.
With their third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans drafted Davis Mills out of Stanford. Mills has appeared in 34 games during his three years with the team but a key moment from the 2023 season led DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN to list Mills as the Texans player who most needs a change of scenery.
"The Texans aren't inclined to trade Mills, but he should want a change of scenery. When rookie C.J. Stroud suffered a concussion in Week 14, coach DeMeco Ryans started Case Keenum over Mills for two games, even though Mills, a 2021 third-rounder, was the No. 2 the entire season. Mills, still on his rookie contract, could use a fresh start in a situation where he could potentially compete for the starting role. "- DJ Bien-Aime
The Texans spent the second overall pick in last year's draft on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who put together a magical rookie season. Stroud led the Texans to an AFC South title and a playoff win in a year when the team wasn't expected to do much of anything.
When Stroud missed two games, Mills wasn't the quarterback the team went with, as veteran Case Keenum started with. That right there shows that Mills isn't a part of the Texans' future plans, even as a backup.
Is it time for the Texans to part ways with Davis Mills?
Typically, the recipe for rookie or young quarterbacks is to give them a veteran backup that they can learn from on the bench. Mills doesn't fit that mold and the Texans have Keenum under contract for one more year.
The Texans probably aren't getting much in return for Mills but if a team is in search of maybe a cheaper backup option, Mills could fit the bill. He had a chance to prove his worth in Houston and did okay as a rookie despite the rest of the team struggling around him but once Stroud came in, that QB1 spot isn't opening up again.