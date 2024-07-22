The Houston Texans have already waived a rookie player
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans wait for no man. At least not during the upcoming 2024 NFL season. The club has already waived a drafted rookie from the 2024 NFL Draft, a sign that they aren't exactly waiting for things to happen but instead looking to make things happen.
News broke on July 17, 2024, that the Texans have waived offensive guard/tackle LaDarius Henderson. The young man was designed as suffering a non-football injury and was since waived by the team. He's technically still a part of the team but he's unable to practice or play until Week 5. The Texans are hoping to keep his rights despite this, however. There are exceptions in the NFL when you waive someone, as in Henderson's case. If a player is injured outside the scope of preparation for a game, or the actual game of play, that a team can waive the player and retain their rights via the NFI.
The NFI (non-football injury list) is exactly as it sounds, a list for players to be placed on following an injury outside the events of football. Since Henderson is rumored to be having surgery on a broken foot, this qualifies him to be retained through that process. As of right now, that's where he remains, on the NFI. He could be let go at any point, however. If he is formally released, he'll receive an injury settlement for compensation.
This is one of the wilder things to see unfold for the Texans, as Henderson was just selected this past draft.
He was an impressive offensive lineman from Michigan, many were surprised that he fell to the Texans where he did in the seventh round. He was seen as a fringe player and someone who could vie for time in a year or two. Yet, now he's going to be fighting just to get back on the team.
He wasn't the only notable name waived, as fellow rookie Jaxon Janke was also released. Jaxon made news when he and his brother Jadon (twins) were signed by the Texans as undrafted free agents. Currently, only Jadon remains on the team.