Houston Texans: Which running backs make the 53-man roster
The rest of the Texans running backs
The Texans probably only carry three running backs on game day, and the final spot on the 53-man roster will come down to Mike Boone or Dare Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale is a good special teamer and return specialist, plus he has a career 78 receptions, compared to Boone's 28.
Andrew Beck was signed as a free agent and probably beats out Troy Hairston for the fullback role. I don't see the Texans carrying two fullbacks, so Hairston is the odd man out.
Making the 53-man roster
- Dare Ogunbowale
- Andrew Beck
Practice squad candidate
Rookie Xazavian Valladay has a chance to beat out Ogunbowale for the 53-man roster if he can put together an impressive camp and pre-season. For now, we're putting him on the practice squad. We'll revisit this once OTAs, training camp and the pre-season are under way.
This leaves the remaining three as cut candidates. I can see Mike Boone potentially beating out Ogunbowale for that third running back spot; however, Ogunbowale brings more to the table as a receiver and special teams player.
It will come down to the combination of Ogunbawale, Valladay, and Boone. Here is my projection on how that plays out, with Boone on the outside looking in.
- Mike Boone
- Gerrid Doaks
- Troy Hairston